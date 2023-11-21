What is Maat’s Mail?

Ma’at is the Egyptian deity of Truth. Peter Fam, the author of this Substack, is a human rights lawyer who defends and advocates for that Truth, no matter what. That is the sacred duty that law men and women have been upholding for thousands of years. It’s about more than court rooms and books; it’s about defending who and what we actually are.



This Substack explores law, lore, history, sociology and spirituality. It is Peter’s attempt to grapple with and translate the current transformation we’re all living through; a transformation humanity has experienced before. Peter is an optimist, believing discomfort (and perhaps some trauma) is necessary for change and growth. On a societal level, we’re experiencing that discomfort (and quite a bit of trauma) right now. And we must.



How Does Maat’s Mail Work?



Maat’s Mail is made up of articles as well as podcast episodes. Some podcast episodes are associated with articles, featuring Peter answering questions posted below the articles, and elaborating on particular areas of interest from each article. Other podcast episodes are stand-alone. Whilst all articles are free for everyone to read, the podcast episodes are for paying subscribers only.

Maat’s Mail is run by the only non-government funded human rights law firm in Australia. Although all of our articles are free to read, we greatly appreciate the support provided by those who choose to become paying Subscribers. It allows us to keep doing our work. As a thank you, the accompanying ‘Maat’s Mail Podcast’ is available to those paying subscribers only.