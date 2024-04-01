In 2021, refugees in a camp in Kenya were given an ultimatum:

‘Register your fingerprints or you won’t receive food rations’.

The refugees were sceptical. They knew that, technically, they had broken several Kenyan laws by virtue of their flight from war. Registering their fingerprint could very well be a shortcut to a dusty cell in Kisumu; and a permanent entry into a system that would forever recognise them for their criminality.

Then again, they were also fucking hungry.

Digital ID is a very complex topic. The phrase “Digital ID” doesn’t really do it justice. It’s not the “ID” that we should be focussing on, it’s the infrastructure that houses it.

The problem isn’t really the ID, it’s the platform, and how it could be used.

Silvia Masiero’s excellent paper, ‘Digital identity as platform-mediated surveillance’ delves into these complexities. It describes digital identity as follows:

The term digital identity indicates the conversion of human identities into digital data. In digital identity schemes functions of identification, authentication and authorisation are performed digitally (Nyst et al., 2016): these functions indicate, respectively, the registration of individuals into identity databases, individuals’ ability to assert their own identity, and, as a result of that, their authorisation to access products or services. Built as an enabler of authorisation to access key services, digital identity has become part of efforts towards Sustainable Development Goal 16:9, to “provide legal identity for all including free birth registrations” (United Nations, 2015). Digital identity schemes are indeed meant to match subjects with their entitlements, preventing fraud and at the same time ensuring that correct provisions are supplied in development programmes (Gelb and Clark, 2013; Gelb and Metz, 2018).

Digital identity schemes, Silvia says, are “meant to match subjects with their entitlements”. That is their function. To determine whether somebody gets access to something.

There was a time when having “access” to something was a lot more straightforward. When our world was anchored in the physical, as opposed to the digital, access was almost always a question of simply going somewhere. You couldn’t really be stopped, absent the use of force. And that meant, in general, exclusion was a much more difficult thing to achieve.

If the dangling carrot of digitisation is indeed gobbled up by the rabbits around us, the platform that we will all be subject to will be a one-stop-shop for determining our access to anything created by the maker of said carrots. Of course, these days, we’re all pretty tangled up in their danglings. Banks, grocery stores, centrelink payments…all of us have some level of dependency on our access to these. With digital ID, and more importantly, the infrastructure underpinning it, our access to these will be very easy to switch off. Indeed, the whole point of digital ID is to switch it off for anybody deemed ineligible.

Such great power we seek to grant our illustrious politicians and bureaucrats.

Late last year, I wrote about the Digital ID Bill in Australia, pointing to how, as a matter of statutory interpretation, and despite assurances otherwise, it is not voluntary. This is unsurprising: a voluntary digital ID system is a huge inconvenience. Banks and large corporations do not want to maintain multiple systems at once. It is expensive and administratively difficult.

So if it’s not voluntary, and if it is designed to determine whether you have access to core goods and services, the question must be:

Do you want the Government to be able to determine whether you can access core goods and services, or do you want to retain that power for yourself?

How many Covid-19 shots have you had?

If the answer is less than six, you’ve most likely had less than the Australian Government’s recommended dosage, depending on your age.

Imagine if, as a result of that, you weren’t allowed into Coles.

Digital ID provides Government with the platform and infrastructure to make that call. If you think that the platform isn’t going to be used for what it was created to do, you might like to read the World Health Organisation’s attempted alterations to the International Health Regulations, which seek to tie digital vaccination certificates to your ability to travel, among other things.

Are you ready for your freedom of movement to be contingent on how many holes you’ve punctured on your Pfizer loyalty card?

But actually, there are far more egregious potential use cases.

For example, have you ever had a contrarian opinion? Have you ever thought or felt something just a little bit controversial? Is there anything that you feel pretty strongly about, something that you can see clearly, but for some reason lots of others can’t?



After all, having a contrarian opinion is actually a very natural thing, and I mean that literally. Nothing can grow or develop without a little bit of resistance. Contrarianism is one of the laws of nature. But for Governments and Corporations and Government Corporations, who are themselves dependent on consent and public participation for their relevance and legitimacy, contrarianism is an existential threat.

History abounds with Governments clamping down on alternative opinions for the sake of their own survival. Last week, the current Australian Government showed us how deeply it values free speech by pushing the Digital ID Bill without allowing the standard Parliamentary debate.



Are you ready for your ability to access a bank to be dependent on not saying anything contrarian online?

Ultimately, the more you allow a system built on principles of rapaciousness and domination to exploit and control you, the more it will. Nobody with any sense or connection to the reality of history is seriously arguing that Digital ID is a positive thing.

The pressing question now is, are we going to allow a world that allows the ruling class to switch on and off our access to major public services at its whim?

Given that such a world seems likely at this point, we contrarian opinion holders may need to urgently reassess our dependency on those services, and replace that dependency with a dependency on each other.

- Peter

