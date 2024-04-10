In a previous article, I outlined an important shift that needs to occur if we are going to maintain our autonomy and power as human beings.



That shift is: we should stop thinking of ‘human rights’ as something that exists outside of ourselves.

Even the term ‘human rights’ is misleading, because it suggests that human rights are something that somebody has the authority to give to us or to take away.

Most human societies looked at Truth, not ‘Rights’. This makes things a lot more straightforward, because we all have a pretty good tether to what’s true, based on our own feeling and personal experience.

Processed foods, sedentary lifestyles, alcohol, pharmaceuticals, mainstream media: all of these have negative impacts on our wellbeing and on our ability to fully express ourselves as human beings, and we know this because of our experience of how they make us feel - they sap us of our energy and our power. Therefore, we can all agree that all of these are incompatible with the truth of who we are.



We should also agree that any person or corporation that encourages, produces or defends those harms is our enemy. Such encouragement or production is an abuse of not just human ‘rights’, but of our humanity itself. Using this framing to determine what is and what isn’t okay in our society is much more likely to lead to widespread agreement than an amorphous debate on what does and what does not constitute ‘human rights’.



In my appearance on the Stojafy Podcast, I explain this way of thinking in a lot more detail. If you’re interested, give it a watch, and consider sharing it around.

.