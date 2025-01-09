2024 was a big year for my family. We moved interstate in order to begin a process of finding a more aligned community of people and more fertile and affordable land to grow on. We also had our second child; a beautiful boy named ‘Heru’ (meaning; “son of truth”. No pressure, little fella).

The major changes we lived through last year, like many changes in life, were initially tumultuous. We found ourselves destabilised when we moved away from our families and communities and set up camp in a completely new place. Aspects of our relationship with ourselves and our relationship with each other that we had buried under the surface reared their heads and screamed at us for a fair hearing.

Whether we liked it or not, they were heard.

Initially, it was really hard. It’s a process we’re still living through; but we have stabilised significantly and we have become considerably stronger as a result of having to face parts of ourselves that we hadn’t faced in such depth before.

Although I have a long road to walk yet, there is a wisdom that this process has led me to.

First, if you’re chasing a dream or a vision, the real value of that dream or vision isn’t necessarily the actual end goal. Instead, the real value of chasing the dream is the person you become along the way.

We have to be challenged if we are going to achieve a Grand (God) vision because the person who is capable of achieving that vision needs to be born in order to actually achieve it. In our case, we had reached the limits of our potential in the environment that we were in. We recognised that we had to change that environment, but what we didn’t realise was that the reason we had to change that environment was to enable us to grow into who we needed to be to achieve the vision that we had.



Naively, I thought our lives were going to get easier when we moved. But life is not meant to be easy. It’s meant to be lived. There is a reason that the stories include a wide, popular, soul deadening road and the narrow, rough, caliginous path less traveled. This is a choice that we make every moment of every day of every week of every month of every year of every decade of every life we live. This choice seems to be at the core of the great purgatory we find ourselves in - this incredible spiritual training ground that dares us to become who we are truly capable of being (and who we have been, deep down, all along).

The road less travelled is hard. But it’s not hard for the sake of being hard. It’s hard because through discomfort and difficulty we are forced to grow into a version of ourselves which is capable of doing what our universal self needs. My soul, your soul - we have contracts to fulfil, missions to complete, quests to undertake: for the sake of all of us here, all of those gone and all of those yet to come. For the sake of God, too, who created us in his image for some reason which I don’t fully understand, but which most of our ancestors believed was related to this process of self-actualisation.

For us, 2025 is a year of Alignment and Abundance. We have grown a lot and we are still growing. Personally, I remain dedicated to becoming the version of myself which is worthy of my divine soul and worthy of the work of every one of my ancestors. I am here because I chose to be here but also because God, the Creator, our universal consciousness, allowed me to be here. I am responsible for carrying out his vision. I have work to do. That work consists of getting to know myself deeply enough that I can then share from an overflowing cup my gifts with the world.

If you are reading this email, and if you have a goal for 2025, and if that goal is aligned with the divinity that lives in all of us: God bless you. You understand that this is an incredibly important time for you to do the unique work that only you can do, by being the unique expression of the divine that only you can be. Thank you for being uncomfortable. Thank you for growing and adapting and transforming. Thank you for beaming your light even if it hurts. Thank you for choosing the hard road.

At Maat’s Method, we sincerely wish you a profound year of growth and abundance and alignment in 2025.



- Peter