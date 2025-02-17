Section 772 of the Fair Work Act makes dismissal on particular grounds unlawful.



Those reasons include things like temporary absence from work due to illness or injury and trade union membership.



You might be surprised to learn that they also include political opinion (among a list of other attributes which is generally much broader than what the State and Federal discrimination statutes in Australia otherwise render protected).

So, those employers in Australia covered by the Fair Work Act (essentially all employers except state and local government departments) are barred by statute from firing an employee for their political opinion.

This is a great example of why the answer to the question I am often asked (‘Do we actually have human rights protections in Australia?’) is: sort of. We don’t have a national bill of rights and the Constitution isn’t very good at protecting civil rights and liberties, but there are particular statutes with particular provisions which in particular circumstances are enlivened such that they protect particular human rights.

In this case, there is no uniform or clearly stated right to freedom of speech in Australia, but the right to free political opinion is protected in a couple of other ways.

Apart from the High Court stating (in Lange v Australian Broadcasting Corporation, and other cases since) that the Constitution contains an implied right to freedom of political communication (which restricts the executive and the legislature’s ability to limit someone’s freedom of political communication, as opposed to protecting an individual’s right to speak and write freely), there is also the fact that, very clearly, national system employers in Australia can’t terminate you as a result of your political opinion. If they do, the Fair Work Act facilitates not only remedies for the affected employee, but the potential for very harsh penalties for the corporation that dismisses someone for this reason.



(In this context, it is reprehensible that the Federal Government outsourced responsibility for ‘dealing with’ unvaccinated employees to employers during Covid. As I wrote in 2021, many employers exposed themselves to liability as a result of taking the bait and being the Government’s pocket-holder; implementing their directions for them. But I digress).

Antoinette Lattouf v ABC

It’s not often that a case involving the Section 772 protection against dismissing someone for their political opinion gets all the way to the Federal Court of Australia.



However, in a time when division and polarity on everything is becoming normal, I would expect that these cases will continue to become more frequent.



Whether employers like it or not, the line between an employee’s professional life and their personal life has become irreparably more blurry over the past few years.

And so we have Antoinette Lattouf, a journalist who was engaged as a casual presenter on the ABC for 5 episodes of a morning radio show in late 2023. In short:

Antoinette had several posts up on her private social media accounts showing a support for the people of Palestine;

The ABC apparently received lots of complaints about these posts and about Antoinette being ‘platformed’ by the ABC despite these posts; Antoinette was (apparently - this is a point of dispute) told to stop posting to her social media accounts until the end of her five episode run later that week; Antoinette re-posted a Human Rights Watch post which suggested that Israel was intentionally starving Palestinians as a tool of war; and The ABC dealt with (in their words) “the Antoinette problem” by calling her to a surprise meeting and asking her to leave and pack up her things with immediate effect, referring to the Human Rights Watch post as their reason for doing so.

There is some irony in the ABC dismissing an employee for sharing via her personal social media accounts a political opinion about a political matter that the ABC’s on-air journalists and presenters were otherwise frequently publicly opining about. But then again, the ABC’s whole counter-argument in the case is based on this kind of quasi-admission that they did the wrong thing while trying to rely on technical legal arguments about the way Antoinette’s case is pleaded to limit the damage.



As a public interest case, the documents are all available on the Federal Court website. The written submissions by both Antoinette’s legal team as well as the ABC’s, on a technical level, are brilliant.

Antoinette’s argument is direct, emotive and punchy - telling the story of what happened in exactly the right way such as to be most likely to evoke a reaction from the Federal Court for what Antoinette clearly believes to be a grave injustice.



Antoinette’s team says that the evidence makes clear that she was fired at least in part due to her political opinion, and that given the way Section 772 has been interpreted by the Courts, “unless the Court is affirmatively satisfied that none of the substantial and operative reasons for Ms Lattouf’s dismissal were [her political opinion], Ms Lattouf will succeed” [paragraph 42, Applicant’s Outline of Submissions].



The ABC argues that (among other things), the way that Antoinette has pleaded her claim renders it disconnected from the actual posts which the ABC says triggered their dismissal of her. So, because “Ms Lattouf does not plead that any of [the Instagram content about Palestine] was an expression or manifestation of one or more of her asserted political opinions”, she is limited to arguing that the political opinion/s she was dismissed over are those articulated in her actual legal pleadings. This, if accepted, would make it more difficult for Antoinette to establish that she was terminated for her political opinion.



Confused? Well, it is pretty confusing. Usually, arguments which attempt to divert away from the substance of a case towards a technicality betray, at least, that the diverter doesn’t want the substantive points dealt with. That doesn’t mean this isn’t a good approach - especially if it’s all you have - but it does suggest that the ABC knows they fucked up (on some level, at least). At the same time, the submissions of the ABC’s Senior Counsel betray clearly his many decades of experience. He deftly and comprehensively picks apart Antoinette’s pleadings to mitigate the damage to the ABC as much as possible.



But as much as Ian Neil SC’s deft arguments might mitigate the outcome in monetary terms, the damage to the ABC has arguably already been done. The email correspondence and general internal workings of the ABC’s most senior people are genuinely humiliating. This case lays bare just how fast and loose the ABC’s processes are. If there are any decent internal policies, they clearly don’t apply to executives and nor do they seem to apply to heads of department like the Chief of Content Chris Oliver-Taylor, who apparently unilaterally made the call to get rid of Antoinette, despite David Anderson and Ita Buttrose not giving the all clear and the ABC’s lawyer advising them that they had no lawful basis upon which to get rid of her. He then communicated this decision in a text message to David and Ita during their Christmas lunch.



And thus, the “Antoinette problem” was dealt with, at least over Christmas, unless somebody advised these fast and loose execs that they better brief some lawyers to reverse engineer an argument to justify their actions.

Will Antoinette win?

This is a case which, to a large extent, will determine the efficacy of the Section 772 protection. Antoinette’s case is not perfect but it is a lot closer to perfect than is often possible in these types of cases. If the Court does not accept that she was dismissed at least partially on the basis of her political opinion, it will indicate that bringing litigation on these terms is almost futile. If she wins, it will open the door for employees to be a bit more honest and open on social media about what they think and how they feel. Employers will be on notice, as they should be, that people are people and that we leave in particularly charged times, and that just because an employee has an opinion which may be subversive or undesirable to them, getting rid of that employee may have serious consequences.