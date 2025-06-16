Ideology

Israel and Iran, two sworn enemies locked in decades of hostility, have one major thing in common: ideological supremacy.



While their narratives are framed in opposing terms - democracy versus theocracy, Judaism versus Islam, West versus East - both states are animated by a foundational belief in their own exceptionalism.



Iran sees itself as the leader of a regional anti-imperialist, Islamic revolutionary front, opposing what it considers Western colonial outposts and corrupt regional regimes.

Israel defines itself as the rightful Jewish homeland that must defend its existence against what it frames as existential threats from radical Islamic actors like Iran and its proxies.



It is very easy to observe the hypocrisy of both States, and thus the disingenuous nature of their stated intent and motivation.

Israel calls itself a democratic state while its legal structure - particularly the 2018 Nation-State Law - privileges Jewish identity above all others. Its attempt to make life in Gaza impossible, and thus to consume it and exterminate or expel Palestinians, is not a temporary security measure but a decades-long reality rooted in the Zionist dream of biblical entitlement. Destroying Gaza and massacring tens of thousands of women and children on the claim that Hamas is hiding there whilst having the ability to engage in comparatively precise targeting of strategic facilities in Iran lays bare Israel’s modus operandi. They are not acting merely in self-defence - they are entitled warmongers using a story of victimhood to advance their own interests.



Iran, for its part, drapes itself in the cloth of revolutionary Islam, enforcing obedience through clerical authority and exporting its vision of resistance across the region by funding various militias. The ‘Supreme Leader’ rules not just a country, but a worldview. It is a pariah State which terrifies its own citizens with a vision of Islam which calls for the death and destruction of those around and within it who dare to question its methodology. In Iran, the State is sacred, and dissent is blasphemy.



In geopolitical terms, Iran is not really a threat, despite the increasing rhetoric to that effect from the West. Iran espouses and bases itself on threatening, extremist ideology, but in practical terms, it is surrounded by Sunni States that are closely aligned with the West. Iran could be flattened at any moment, and it knows it. So, there is only so much it can do.



Commerce

“In a game of chess, the pieces on the board are bitter enemies. But, the people playing the game are good friends”



The reality is that an industrial architecture that thrives on violence underpins much of the world economy. And, the world economy is in seriously dire straits. This includes not only Iran and Israel, but also the United States, whose defence industry is the largest beneficiary of the endless war script playing out in the Middle East, and whose national debt is currently the worst it has ever experienced (The US national debt reached approximately 124% of its GDP in 2024, amounting to over $36 trillion, the highest ratio in its history).

Israel’s own defence sector is among the world’s most advanced, exporting $12.5 billion in weapons systems in 2023. Its arms are sold as “combat-tested,” often referring to operations in Gaza. This positions Israel not just as a military actor but as a global vendor of occupation technologies - from AI-powered drones to crowd suppression systems.

Iran, too, has developed a hardened war economy through the IRGC and its support for proxy militias. These networks supply missiles and drones to Hezbollah, the Houthis, and militias in Syria and Iraq, all under the narrative of resistance. This isn't just ideology at work - it’s an alternative arms economy, now increasingly networked with Russia, China, and sanction-resistant currencies.

Of course, towering above both Israel and Iran is the U.S. military-industrial complex, a leviathan worth over $800 billion a year in Pentagon budgets. American arms giants like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman routinely report record profits during periods of escalation in the Middle East. U.S. foreign military financing to Israel - roughly $3.8 billion annually - is funnelled back into these companies via arms purchases, creating a closed economic loop of war sponsorship and weapons procurement.

Moreover, the U.S. has long played both sides of regional tensions. It backed Saddam Hussein against Iran in the 1980s, armed Afghan jihadists in the 1990s, and has tolerated - or covertly supported - actors like Hamas when it suits strategic objectives. For example, in the early 2000s, senior Israeli and U.S. officials acknowledged that Hamas was allowed to grow as a counterweight to the secular PLO. This proxy balancing has backfired spectacularly - yet it remains a recurring feature of American foreign policy: stoke the fire, sell the extinguisher.

Degeneracy

The Law of ‘Do No Harm’ is an Ancient human Law. It is a principle reflected cross-culturally and in all religions and spiritual traditions.

In Judaism, the principle of Pikuach Nefesh represents the obligation to preserve human life above all else. If harming or failing to act might endanger life, it is a sin not to intervene. Leviticus 19:16 is one of the sources of this principle: “You shall not stand idly by the blood of your neighbour".

In Islam, a cornerstone of Islamic legal ethics and one of the five universal legal maxims is “There is to be no harm, and no reciprocating harm”.

So, it is certainly interesting to view Israel and Iran’s actions in light of the religious traditions which apparently justify and endorse their methodology.

Both Israel and Iran claim to be States endorsed by God. Israel, the rightful home of ‘God’s chosen people’, and Iran, the last remaining bastion of a more forthright form of Islam that most of its peers have rejected.

This is not just a war between states. What we see playing out is the sacred being hijacked by supremacy. Stories once used to unify are twisted into weapons. Trauma is not processed, but institutionalised. Israel and Iran are not enemies because of Judaism or Islam. They are enemies because each has allowed its state machinery to cloak itself in the sacred and then use it to conquer, exclude, and punish. This is not a uniquely Jewish or Muslim failure. It is a human one. It is what happens when we lose sight of Ma’at and replace it with dogmatic ideology, a sense of entitled supremacy, and a lust for control, all intermingled together.

So, we can pick a side in the theatre, or we can first acknowledge that that’s what it is. This script was written a long time ago and it has played out many times before. The citizens of Israel and Iran are, for the most part, either brainwashed, afraid, or both. In both cases, the State claims a divine underpinning whilst distorting its own theology. In the ultimate act of blasphemy, the State co-opts God for the sake of power and control. Behind the bullshit and the games are children who cannot sleep because the sky burns at night and the tens of thousands who have already been incinerated.

There does exist a growing opportunity to awaken to this pattern: where the divine is invoked to sanctify the unforgivable, and the language of security is used to conceal it. And to awaken, again and again, to a deeper truth: that no flag is holy, and no state is God.