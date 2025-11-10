This article has been jointly co-written by:



Peter Fam: Principal Lawyer at Maat’s Method; and

Dr Alexander Hatzikalimnios: Research Fellow and Consultant at Maat’s Method and Legal Academic

There are several disillusioning themes to the way that Governments in Australia like to operate.



For one thing, they don’t like doing things themselves. This appears to be related to a desire to escape accountability. Doing something for yourself requires an ownership of outcome and potential outcomes. You might have to stand behind your decision. You might have to wear it if it goes wrong.



In the context of Covid-19, the Federal Government clearly wanted to introduce vaccine mandates, but they didn’t want to do it themselves. So, Scott Morrison said “we don’t have mandatory vaccination in Australia” while simultaneously forcing employers to introduce vaccine mandates for their employees and forcing business owners to introduce them for their customers.



Slimy.



Now, in the context of the social media ban, Federal Government is forcing social media companies to enforce a ban on children as opposed to enforcing one themselves.



This approach is cowardly, if you ask me. Forcing or pressuring someone else to do something you clearly want to do but don’t want to do yourself means you prima facie can’t be trusted.



There is in my opinion a legal reason for this approach as well. If the Federal Government was to implement changes which impinged on the human rights of Australian citizens themselves, it might make them liable to breaches of the various human rights treaties and covenants Australia is a signatory to, which is (contrary to popular belief) actionable via complaint in the Australian Human Rights Commission. Making others impinge on these rights avoids any potential liability.



Slimy.

How Does The Social Media Ban Work?

The social media ban is something we are being asked about a lot. It involves fundamental human rights issues such as privacy, access to services and protection of children. There is a widespread fear that the social media ban constitutes the onset of digital ID in Australia.



However, the answer to how the social media ban will impact this movement toward a digital ID is not so black and white. The passing of the law without concrete information about how it is actually going to work makes it difficult to determine the scope of what is actually being introduced.

The law covers minimum age, platform responsibilities and penalties, but the mechanics of how platforms will carry out age assurance (face scanning, ID checks, data practices) are not explained. That is because they are still very much under development. It is clear from reporting released by the organisations responsible for implementing these systems that they don’t currently have the capability to introduce reliable and functional systems which achieve what the ban is supposed to achieve. In reality this means many of the human-rights, privacy and practical issues remain completely open and are impossible to properly assess.

From what we do know, in its current form, the technology behind the enforcement of the social media ban does not facilitate the provision of a full digital ID nor does it require Australians to upload sensitive data or documents in order to use social media services. However, this could change quickly; particularly if the implementation of a ban like this normalises digital barriers to entry (which it almost certainly will).

What’s wrong with Digital forms of identification?

On a broader level, as we’ve previously written, our primary concern is with the implementation of digital forms of identification more fundamentally and what that does, and what it means.

The phrase “Digital ID” doesn’t really do that concept justice. It’s not the “ID” that we should be focussing on: it’s the infrastructure that houses it.

The problem isn’t really the ID, it’s the platform, and how it could be used.

Digital identity schemes are meant to match subjects with their entitlements. Their function is to determine whether somebody gets access to something. If our identities become digitized and either controlled by or influenced by Government or large corporations; then the platform and infrastructure will exist for those entities to restrict a person’s access to something (social media now: perhaps an essential service in the future) on the basis of one of their attributes. Or, perhaps, on the basis of their opinion.



While the ‘social media ban’ doesn’t explicitly purport to implement Digital ID on any broad level, it does seek to normalize an expectation that a third party entity (in this case, corporations) will restrict a ‘class’ (in this case, children) from accessing their services on the basis that the State has decided that it is ‘unsafe’ for them to do so.



This infrastructure, and the normalization of this kind of gateway in general, may help to facilitate future restrictions on access to services on the basis of ‘safety’, which as we know, is almost always the justification used by dishonest or self-interested entities when advocating for encroaches on civil liberties and human rights.



This, in our view, is in and of itself worth noting very carefully. We don’t like the idea of access to services being contingent on meeting certain conditions or criteria which are related to one’s ‘identity’. A digital ID system facilitates this outcome.

What does the legislation actually say?

From 10 December 2025, an amendment to the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024 will require ‘age-restricted social media platforms’ to take measures to ban Australians under the age of 16 from using social media. Those who wish to continue using social media will be required to ‘verify’ their age via facial recognition software which will analyse their biometric face-scan to determine their age.

An ‘age-restricted social media platform’ includes one:

That as its sole purpose, or as a significant purpose, has the function of enabling online social interaction between 2 or more end - users; Allows end - users to link to, or interact with, some or all of the other end - users; Allows end - users to post material on the service; and/or Is an electronic service specified in the legislative rules.

The most concerning element here is the final point, whereby the Minister for Communications and the eSafety Commissioner have the power to determine who is subject to the provisions of the legislation and who is exempt. This is a potential omen for the ability of the Australian government to control which social media platforms influence young Australians. It is a tool that could be used to influence their beliefs moving forward. Effectively, the government could funnel Australians to certain platforms that do not require the disclosure of biometrics to use them.

The human rights concerns

The legislation impacts the right to privacy and security of biometric data, the rights of children, freedom of expression and access to information.

First of all, the age-verification technology compels the verification and storage of facial data of millions of Australians. Facial recognition technology has obviously been in use for a while: but this is the first time people will be explicitly asked to scan their face in order to check whether they have permission, based on a personal attribute, to access a public space.



At this stage, it is likely that social media companies will rely on facial recognition technology (as opposed to other forms of identification) as a result of the drafting of the law.

Under Section 63DB of the ‘social media ban’, ‘age-restricted social media platforms cannot compel the collection of government-issued identification material. In line with the Privacy Act, companies cannot require Australian residents to upload any identification documents, like a drivers licence or passport. The social media ban will prohibit such data from being uploaded to verify the age of a user and doing so would be in breach of the Privacy Act, to which the company could be litigated against under that legislation.

That is why the technology will likely rely on facial recognition as a primary means of identifying and then verifying the age of prospective users.

Another human rights issue, and one that hasn’t been spoken about enough, is the Government seeking to insert itself into the parent-child relationship, claiming it has a better understanding of what keeps children ‘safe’, and what they should/should not have access to, than their parents.

Apart from being patronising, this approach is also contrary to law.



The Family Law Act 1975 makes clear that parents, not the State, have responsibility over their own children. In Marion’s Case (1992), the High Court of Australia was unequivocal in emphasising this principle: Parental responsibility covers all aspects of a child’s life. The Courts are only allowed to intervene when it is absolutely necessary to protect the child’s welfare. Even then, Courts need to be very careful and very reluctant to intervene, meeting strict conditions (although, obviously, this does not always play out in practice).

Is it really that bad?

Although the social media ban does not represent the introduction of a fully-fledged digital ID in Australia, it does represent some important ‘firsts’. Most importantly, it is the first time that users of a popular society-wide service will be barred entry on the basis of a particular aspect of their digitally-proven ‘identity’.



The reason that so many people are concerned about this isn’t necessarily because of what it is now, but because of what it could become.



In our view, such concerns are warranted.



We have already seen the way that Federal, State and Territory Governments in this country make non-evidence based decisions on the basis of commercial or existential interest. The fact is that they simply do not have, and have not earned, the trust of the people.



Trust is one thing, but legitimacy is another. Government’s gain their legitimacy from the consent of the governed. And just like the (outrageously bad) misinformation/disinformation bill did not end up passing due to widespread societal condemnation, digital ID as a concept can only be adopted on a widespread basis if enough members of the population actively adopt and engage in it.



There is certainly widespread resistance to the idea. Whether that translates into formal and active rejection will be seen in the months and years to come.

