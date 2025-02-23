Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
19
7

024 - New Hate Speech Laws

What do they say? Could they be abused?
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
Feb 23, 2025
19
7
Share
Transcript

On Thursday 6 February 2025, the Federal Parliament passed the Criminal Code Amendment (Hate Crimes) Bill 2025 (Cth). NSW is soon to pass similar laws.

The laws expand on ‘hate speech’ provisions in the Criminal Code to expand the scope of the kinds of speech which can be prosecuted.

In this video, as requested by several writers, Peter talks through the new laws and provides his perspective on some of its potential issues.

Maat's Mail is a Substack by Maat’s Method, an independent human rights law firm. Please feel welcome to subscribe.


Discussion about this video

Maat's Mail
Maat's Mail Podcast
An audiovisual addendum to 'Maat's Mail' where Peter Fam answers subscriber questions and elaborates on key points of interest from 'Maat's Mail' articles.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
Recent Episodes
010 - The Digital ID Bill - Podcast Episode
  Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
007 - The Great Awakening of Your Soul Podcast Episode
  Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
005 - Informed Consent Podcast Episode
  Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
003 - Israel/Palestine Podcast Episode
  Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)