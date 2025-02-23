024 - New Hate Speech Laws

On Thursday 6 February 2025, the Federal Parliament passed the Criminal Code Amendment (Hate Crimes) Bill 2025 (Cth). NSW is soon to pass similar laws.



The laws expand on ‘hate speech’ provisions in the Criminal Code to expand the scope of the kinds of speech which can be prosecuted.

In this video, as requested by several writers, Peter talks through the new laws and provides his perspective on some of its potential issues.



