018 - What are 'Human Rights'? (Part 2)
An accompanying podcast episode which delves a bit deeper...
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
3
017 - The reason I don't trust Digital ID is because I don't trust the current Governments of the world and the corporates that run them.
Do you?
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
27

March 2024

016 - What are human rights?
And why that question is misleading.
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
12

February 2024

015 - QLD Supreme Court finds vaccine mandates Unlawful
Peter's analysis of the decision and its significance
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
24
014 - Can a Claim be Brought against Police for Failing to Investigate and/or Prosecute a Crime?
Do police owe the public a duty of care to protect them by actually doing their job?
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
3
013 - The Covid-19 Legal Wins are Finally Stacking Up in Australia
Peter's analysis of what the recent wins in South Australia and NSW mean for employees
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
70

January 2024

012 - The Australia Day Date Debate
An opinion from a Human Rights lawyer
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
8
011 - South Africa vs Israel at the International Court of Justice
Does Israel's conduct meet the definition of genocide?
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
4
010 - The Digital ID Bill - Podcast Episode
The Maat's Mail Podcast
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
25:55
009 - The Royal Commission into Covid-19
Help us force them to do it properly.
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
1

December 2023

008 - The Digital ID Bill 2023
What is it and (if passed) could it be abused?
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
3
007 - The Great Awakening of Your Soul Podcast Episode
The Maat's Mail Podcast
  
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
22:57
6
