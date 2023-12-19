Maat's Mail
018 - What are 'Human Rights'? (Part 2)
An accompanying podcast episode which delves a bit deeper...
Apr 10
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
13
017 - The reason I don't trust Digital ID is because I don't trust the current Governments of the world and the corporates that run them.
Do you?
Apr 1
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
45
March 2024
016 - What are human rights?
And why that question is misleading.
Mar 17
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
27
February 2024
015 - QLD Supreme Court finds vaccine mandates Unlawful
Peter's analysis of the decision and its significance
Feb 28
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
42
014 - Can a Claim be Brought against Police for Failing to Investigate and/or Prosecute a Crime?
Do police owe the public a duty of care to protect them by actually doing their job?
Feb 24
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
14
013 - The Covid-19 Legal Wins are Finally Stacking Up in Australia
Peter's analysis of what the recent wins in South Australia and NSW mean for employees
Feb 4
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
122
January 2024
012 - The Australia Day Date Debate
An opinion from a Human Rights lawyer
Jan 23
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
13
011 - South Africa vs Israel at the International Court of Justice
Does Israel's conduct meet the definition of genocide?
Jan 17
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
7
010 - The Digital ID Bill - Podcast Episode
The Maat's Mail Podcast
Jan 14
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
25:55
8
009 - The Royal Commission into Covid-19
Help us force them to do it properly.
Jan 5
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
14
December 2023
008 - The Digital ID Bill 2023
What is it and (if passed) could it be abused?
Dec 19, 2023
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
18
007 - The Great Awakening of Your Soul Podcast Episode
The Maat's Mail Podcast
Dec 17, 2023
•
Peter Fam (of Maat's Method)
22:57
5
